President Trump tweeted this afternoon that he would be checking out of Walter Reed Medical Center and finishing his quarantine back at the White House. The Washington Post’s perma-triggered Jennifer Rubin was among those triggered by Trump’s tweet that included thoughts about COVID-19, and she also had this to say about the hospital where Trump recovered:

It’s so nice to see the anti-Trump Resistance handling all this with such rational reactions.

So it’s come to this? Yep.

It says more about the WaPo than it does about Rubin.

And the day ain’t over yet.

