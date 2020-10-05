https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/andyharris-trump-covid-campaign/2020/10/05/id/990483

Republican Rep. Andy Harris of Maryland believes President Donald Trump could return to the campaign trail within a few days following his recent hospitalization and treatment for COVID-19, he told Newsmax TV on Monday.

Harris, 63, who earned his medical degree from Johns Hopkins University where he became chief of obstetric anesthesiology, said on “Spicer & Co.” there is no set time for a recovering COVID patient to resume normal activities, but it will depend on his test results.

“He’s going to be tested, and when his tests show a dropping amount of antigen, to the point where he’s either not infectious or he can wear a mask and protect other people, I think he should get back out,” said Harris, a commander in the U.S. Navy Reserve who served in the medical corps in Operation Desert Storm.

“There is no set time. Everyone is different. But it could be as short as a few days from now because he’s got polyclonal antibodies and remdesivir that his antigen levels, his virus levels, dropped to very, very low levels, maybe not even measurable. And at that point, if he’s feeling well, he should go out.”

Harris, the only Republican in the Maryland Congressional delegation, said the chances of a relapse or recurrence for Trump is minimal, saying treatment has progressed dramatically in six month since the initial outbreak of the virus in the United States.

“Now, I think with some confidence, having gotten the antibodies, on remdesivir, getting dexamethasone, I think the chance is very, very remote that the president is going to have this recurrence a week out, or this exacerbation a week out,” Harris said.

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

