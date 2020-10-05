https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/report-evidence-contradicts-joe-bidens-debate-claim-hunters-deals/

Evidence about Hunter Biden’s business deals with foreign interests while his father was vice president contradicts the claims Joe Biden made during the recent presidential debate about his son’s activities, a report explains.

A report at Just the News cites the exchange between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden during the debate.

When the president asked Joe Biden, “Why is it, just out of curiosity, the mayor of Moscow’s wife gave your son three and a half million dollars?” Joe Biden claimed that was not true.

“Totally discredited,” he alleged.

But, JTN reported, “In fact, Biden’s answer directly conflicts with evidence that the U.S. Senate, the FBI and the U.S. Treasury Department have all gathered.”

The report explained two Senate committees, Finance and Homeland Security, revealed in a recent report that the Treasury Department turned over the investigators Suspicious Activity Reports that linked Hunter Biden to Elena Baturina, a billionaire and the wife of the former mayor of Moscow.

“On Feb. 14, 2014, Baturina wired $3.5 million to a Rosemont Seneca Thornton LLC (Rosemont Seneca Thornton) bank account for a ‘Consultancy Agreement DD12.02.2014,'” explained the report.

“Rosemont Seneca Thornton is an investment firm co-founded by Hunter Biden that was incorporated on May 28, 2013 in Wilmington, Del. According to The Financial Times, Rosemont Seneca Thornton is a consortium that consists of Rosemont Seneca Partners and the Thornton Group, a Massachusetts-based firm,” the report said.

The younger Biden started the company with partner Devon Archer.

The report noted the payment was alerted because of it source as well as its timing, which came just as events were unfolding in Eastern Europe.

“The payment was made four days before the Maidan revolution successfully ousted Viktor Yanukovych, Ukraine’s Russian-friendly president, and less than two weeks before Vladimir Putin sent Russian forces to invade Ukraine’s Crimea region and annex it,” the report said.

Further, “The Treasury reports showed 11 more transactions flowing from Baturina to entities tied to Hunter Biden in 2015.”

JTN also reported that the FBI obtained board minutes as part of another, unrelated, investigation involving Archer that state Archer told investors in 2014 he had obtained some $200 million for Baturina’s real estate operations in London.

“Whatever the case, Joe Biden’s outright denial of a financial relationship between his son’s company and Baturina flies directly in the face of documentary evidence, which by the way was gathered by federal agencies during the Obama-Biden era,” JTN reported.

The Senate report, out just days ago, specifically cited the $3.5 million wire transfer from Baturina to Hunter Biden’s company, and it showed the woman’s name recently appeared on a U.S. Treasury list of figures tied to the Kremlin who were under consideration for sanctions.

The Senate report warned of “potential criminal activity relating to transactions among and between Hunter Biden, his family, and his associates with Ukrainian, Russian, Kazakh and Chinese nationals.”

The report said the records show some of the transactions are linked to what “appears to be an Eastern European prostitution or human trafficking ring.”

The Senate report also noted Hunter Biden’s firm received $3.1 million for his service on the board of a corrupt Ukrainian natural gas firm while his father Joe Biden oversaw U.S. policy in Ukraine. The elder Biden is on video boasting that he pressured Ukraine’s president to fire the country’s top prosecutor, who was investigating the firm, Burisma, at the time.

The report states that the Obama White House knew Hunter Biden’s position on the board prevented “the efficient execution of policy with respect to Ukraine.”

The investigation also found Burisma’s owner, Mykola Zlochevsky, paid a $7 million bribe to prosecutors after Hunter Biden took his seat on the board.

The investigation was conducted by the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, chaired by Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and the Senate Finance Committee, chaired by Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.

Democrats have claimed the Senate investigation was politically motivated.

