https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/senate-democrats-2020/2020/10/05/id/990399

Democrats are poised to regain the U.S. Senate on Election Day, according to recent forecasts by The Economist, Cook Political Report, and FiveThirty Eight, reports Newsweek.

Democrats last controlled the upper chamber in 2008. The current GOP-controlled Senate consists of 53 Republicans, 45 Democrats and two Independents.

The Cook Political Report lists five Republicans susceptible to lose their seat, including David Perdue of Georgia, Joni Ernst of Iowa, Susan Collins of Maine, Steve Daines of Montana and Thom Tillis of North Carolina. The report also lists GOP Sens. Martha McSally of Arizona and Cory Gardner of Colorado in races that “lean Democrat.”

The Economist shows Democrats have a 69 percent chance of controlling the Senate and forecasts the party as likely to take over with a slim 51 seat majority.

FiveThirtyEight shows “Democrats are slightly favored to win the Senate” with a 64 percent chance, compared with 36 percent for Republicans.

Real Clear Politics, a political news site and polling data aggregator, says McSally trails her Democrat opponent, Mark Kelly, by about 6 percentage points and Gardner trails Democrat opponent, John Hickenlooper, by 7 points.

