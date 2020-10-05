https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/reporter-caught-hot-mic-laughing-saying-wasnt-fun-yesterday-walter-reed-docs-announce-trump-improving-video/

A reporter this weekend was caught on a hot mic after Walter Reed doctors updated the public on President Trump’s condition.

The President’s medical team said Trump is improving and may be discharged later Monday.

“The discharge decision will be made later today between the president and his medical team,” White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told NBC.

The media doesn’t seem too happy that President Trump is improving.

After Trump’s medical team announced President Trump is improving, a reporter was caught on a hot mic laughing and saying, “That wasn’t as fun as yesterday!”

WATCH:

After Walter Reed doctors said President Trump is improving, a reporter was caught on a hot mic laughing and saying “That wasn’t as fun as yesterday!” pic.twitter.com/HGo2GixHyS — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 5, 2020

