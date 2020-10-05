https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-biden-pennsylvania-wisconsin/2020/10/05/id/990499

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has widened his lead against President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin in the last few weeks, according to Reuters/Ipsos polls conducted in both states.

Biden now has a five-point lead in Pennsylvania and six-point lead in Wisconsin over the president with only weeks to go until the election.

In both Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, Biden has garnered 50% support compared to Trump’s 45% and 44% support in each state, respectively.

Biden had 49% support from respondents in Pennsylvania versus 46% from Trump. In Wisconsin, the former vice president received 48% of support while Trump got 43%

In Wisconsin, Biden has a 10-point edge over Trump from respondents who view him as more capable in handling the coronavirus pandemic. In Pennsylvania, Biden has a nine-point lead.

However, Trump has a five-point lead over Biden in Pennsylvania in handling the economy and a seven-point lead regarding the economy in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin poll sampled 1,000 adults, 601 of whom are likely voters with a margin of error of +/- 5 percentage point. The Wisconsin poll sampled 1,000 adults, 605 of whom are likely voters with a margin of error of +/- 5 percentage point.

