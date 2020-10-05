https://www.christianpost.com/news/sadie-robertson-and-husband-christian-huff-announce-pregnancy.html

Sadie Robertson poses with her now fiance, Christian Huff, photo taken May 19, 2019. | Instagram/legitsadierob

Author, speaker and Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson Huff announced Sunday that she and her husband, Christian Huff, are expecting their first child.

The newly-married couple posted photos on Instagram over the weekend holding up a few photos of the ultrasound.

The reality star wrote on her photo that she and her husband are “screaming with excitement” after discovering that they will have a child.

“Baby we already adore you,” she wrote. “What I’ve learned from you already. God has still been creating. God is still believing in us. God is still bringing forth LIFE. Hope is still to come.”

The 23-year-old inspiring Christian speaker went on to say that this miracle of life helps her realize that she and Huff will indeed impact the next generation.

The dad-to-be shared the photo with the simple caption, “mom & dad.”

Korie Robertson, Sadie’s mom, also shared the good news online.

“Big, crazy, awesome news!! My baby is having a baby,” the happy mom celebrated on Instagram.

She went on to share a sweet message to the parents-to-be.

“Y’all are going to be the most amazing, fun, joyful parents. Baby Huff we adore you already, we promise to love you forever and always! Welcome to the fam little one! I’m going to love being your Kmama,” she ended.

Other celebrities, including Candace Cameron Bure and Shawn Johnson, congratulated the couple.

The young couple got married last November at the Robertsons family home in Louisiana. The ceremony was officiated by the founding pastor of Passion City Church Louie Giglio, who described the event as “a God-breathed moment.” Over 600 guests attended the ceremony.

Just a few days before her engagement in May 2019, Robertson professed her love for her beau by sharing what she cherished most about him.

“Of course there are a lot of things that I love about this man,” she wrote on Instagram with a photo of the two. “He’s strong and kind. He’s handsome and humble. He is hilarious. He’s my best friend and the best one to have.”

The Live Fearless author, who has struggled with anxiety, admitted that her relationship is “not perfect” but they work through their “silly communication” issues.

“At the end of every day I couldn’t be more grateful for this walking answered prayer. I literally have a picture of us taped to the back of my Bible to remind me to thank God for this miracle, gotta give some credit where it’s due!” she said.

She concluded that heartfelt dedication by sharing what she loves most about Huff.

“His pursuit of the Lord caught my attention me before He started to pursue me. I saw the way his eyes were so captivated by God who is love and I felt the fruit of that fixation when he spoke to me. Now I feel it in the way he looks at me, and loves me. I love who he is and who he is becoming based on what He is constantly pursuing,” Sadie ended.

