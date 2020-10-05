https://www.theblaze.com/news/school-board-member-trump-dies

A Maryland public school board member is resigning Tuesday after posting on Facebook that she hopes President Donald Trump dies of the coronavirus, WFMD-AM reported.

What are the details?

The Washington County Board of Education — which is in Hagerstown — issued a statement Sunday noting that it will formally accept board member Jacqueline Fischer’s resignation at Tuesday evening’s meeting, the station said.

After Trump indicated that he tested positive for COVID-19, Fischer published several posts on her personal Facebook page, WFMD said. One of them stated, “Of course Trump wouldn’t wear a mask and kept posing [with] people. He is an … [expletive] who does not give a fig about anyone but himself. He could care less how many Americans die from this virus even if he is the one who expose them. I hope he dies from it. That would take care of a lot of America’s problems.”

According to Herald-Mail Media, Fischer also wrote posts saying:

“Since he has tested positive for VOVID19 [sic], maybe the country will get lucky and he will die. Wouldn’t that be an act of karma!”

“Trump keeps down playing [sic] the virus, either by ignoring it or by lying about it. Now that he and Melania have tested positive for the virus, maybe he will change his tune. But I doubt it. Only if he dies of COVID19 [sic] will there be a change of attitude in the White House!”

Fischer told the outlet that her posts came after she got into an argument about the presidential debate.

“I said it in a heated moment after that terrible debate thing that happened the other night,” she added to Herald-Mail Media. “That’s what set me off.”

In the aftermath Fischer added to the outlet in regard to her wish that Trump would die that “I don’t really agree with that. I don’t wish anyone to die. It was just out of frustration. I really wish he would lose the race is what I should have said.”

But the damage was done.

Jerry DeWolf, chairman of the County Republican Central Committee, told the Herald-Mail that the organization planned to file a formal ethics complaint with the county and a complaint with the state board of education.

“I think she should resign immediately or be forcefully removed by the state board of education,” DeWolf added to the outlet. “I would advocate that for anyone of any political persuasion who is calling for the death of the president of the United States of America. It is absolutely sickening and disgusting.”

Prior to her resignation announcement, Fischer told the Herald-Mail that she should probably delete the posts and can understand the upset over them.

“This is a very diverse country, and people’s feelings range to a full spectrum of emotions,” she added to the outlet. “Obviously there would be some people who would be very upset at that. I’m sure there are a lot of people who are very upset at some of the stuff Trump says and does.”

While the school board is nonpartisan, Fischer told the Herald-Mail she is a Democrat and anti-Trump.

DeWolf noted to the outlet that, “Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but as an elected official I think these are absolutely disgusting and abhorrent comments. This is a disgusting comment for any American to make, but particularly that she is an elected board of education member. She’s in charge of 3,000-plus employees and 22,000 students for the Washington County public school system. Although it’s her personal page, her page was public. She wants people to be able to see what she’s writing. And she’s telling the world that she hopes the president of the United States will die. She does it repeatedly.”

How did the local GOP react to her resignation announcement?

“THANK YOU Ms. Fischer for your resignation,” the Republican Central Committee said, according to WFMD, adding that “we look forward to the conclusion of this situation on Tuesday when her resignation is official … Our community can now begin the healing process and work to build a better educational system deserving of our great county.”

Anything else?

A number of prominent left-wing figures were positively giddy over the news that Trump had contracted COVID-19. Card-carrying Trump-hater Kathy Griffin — who won’t soon live down her bloody Trump head stunt or her embarrassing apology for it — tweeted to the president that, “I’d like to volunteer to be your caregiver. I’m a patriot.”

Trump on Monday said he would be leaving the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in the evening after spending the weekend there for coronavirus treatment.

“I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good!” Trump tweeted.” Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

