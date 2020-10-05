https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/scot-baio-trump-coronavirus-covid/2020/10/05/id/990481

Liberal celebrities like Chris Rock, who mocked President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live for having coronavirus, are hypocrites who would complain if Republicans similarly ripped President Barack Obama or any other Democrat who got sick with the virus, longtime actor Scott Baio told Newsmax TV.

“I’ve never seen anything like it. They wanted him to die. They’re praying for COVID. Can you imagine if you said that about Obama? They might hang you,” Baio told Monday’s “The Chris Salcedo Show.”

In response to learning the president has coronavirus, celebrities like long-time Trump foe Kathy Griffin tweeted: “Ok fine. I’ll pray for him and the wife on one condition. NOT mild symptoms. And they each go on a ventilator, for at least 5 days. That’s my best and final.”

Meanwhile, comedian Whitney Cummings said: “I don’t get how Melania got it – she’s been social distancing from Trump since they got married.”

“I think most of the country doesn’t care two wits about what Hollywood says anymore,” “If you have nothing substantive to say, you just attack personally, and it’s so weak, and small, and childish, and I’m sick of it. I ignore it.”

