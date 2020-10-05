https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f7bb3804eb99611d5f03333
The town of Kildare, 60 kilometres north of Melbourne is on high alert after a Melburnian dined at the Odd Fellows Cafe last Wednesday morning, unaware they were infectious….
The welcome figures come despite fears that thousands flocking to the beach over the long weekend could be a source of coronavirus transmission….
Donald Trump’s campaign released a parody video of the president dodging what appeared to be the coronavirus before scoring a touchdown shortly after he was released from the hospital on Monday….
The dementia patient had been at Sydney’s Hornsby Hospital for an assessment last week. When her family picked her up they noticed large purple bruises over her face and neck….
Unexploded cluster bombs, banned by more than 100 countries since 2010, have been found in the streets of Nagorno-Karabakh, as fighting continues between Armenia and Azerbaijan….