https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/covid-19-john-cornyn-pandemic-texas/2020/10/05/id/990463

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, accused President Donald Trump of letting “his guard down” in handling the coronavirus pandemic after announcing his diagnosis last week, according to the Houston Chronicle.

“I think he let his guard down, and I think in his desire to try to demonstrate that we are somehow coming out of this and that the danger is not still with us — I think he got out over his skis,” Cornyn said. “And frankly, I think it’s a lesson to all of us that we need to exercise self-discipline.”

For example, Cornyn said Trump’s closing travel from China and signing coronavirus aid packages “demonstrated the seriousness of the virus.” However, he said Trump sometimes “creates confusion” when talking about coronavirus.

“He tries to balance that with saying, ‘Well you know, we got this.’ And clearly we don’t have this,” Cornyn said. “I think the biggest mistake people make in public life is not telling the truth, particularly in something with as much public interest as here because you know the real story is going to come out.”

Coryn added, “If you’re asking me to choose between the policies of a Biden presidency with the pressure he’ll get from the left of his own party . . . I would vote for the president and his policies.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

