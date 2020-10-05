https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/supreme-court-hearings-scotus-confirmation-scheduled-begin-monday?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings for Trump Supreme Court nominee will start Monday, despite two panel members recently testing positive for the coronavirus cases, says Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

McConnell said the confirmations process for nominee Amy Coney Barrett – likely two days of questions and answers – will start as scheduled to that the Senate can vote on whether to confirm Barrett to the high court before the Nov. 3 elections.

The Kentucky Republican also express confidence that committee Chairman Lindsey Graham was prepared to conducting the hearing in the GOP-controlled committee, which is expected to recommend Barrett get a final vote.

“Judge Barrett’s hearings will begin one week from today. Chairman Graham has all the tools to conduct a hybrid hearing, just like the 150 others the Senate has held this year,” McConnell said on Twitter Monday evening. “We will not stop working for the American people because Democrats are afraid they may lose a vote.”

When three Republican Senators tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend, the timeline process was put into jeopardy, however, with the option to be present remotely, the confirmation process will continue.

Committee members GOP Sens. Mike Lee and Thom Tillis have tested positive. Republican Sen. Ron Johnson has also tested positive.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

