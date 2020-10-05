https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/st-louis-county-exec-connected-ballot-harvesting-specialists-operating-wisconsin-pennsylvania/

(GATEWAY PUNDIT) The Center for Tech and Civic Life is a far-left, insanely well-funded organization that specializes in ballot harvesting. And St. Louis County Executive Sam Page has taken grants from the firm to ensure the November 3 election goes the way he wants.

Page is in a tight race with Republican Paul Berry III. Page can’t afford any loose ends. Center for Tech and Civic Life is the Democrats’ go-to organization when voters threaten to get in the way of a Democrat win.

