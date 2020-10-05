https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-live-statement-from-doctors/
Temp, Pulse, Resp, B/P and Sat O2 are all remarkably good for a man of 74 yrs of age and especially with Covid-19.
The President has been in great health all of his life. No drinking and no smoking ever. He has a great work ethic, is constantly on the go, optimistic attitude, loves God, loves his family and loves his Country; all make for physical, mental, emotional, spiritual well being. If you notice, his color is markedly better. Gone is the pallor we saw in his address on Thursday. Today he is in the pink, and we are so grateful to his doctors and nurses, and most especially to God.