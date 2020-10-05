https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/stunning-far-left-activists-running-cdc-wanted-keep-borders-open-coronavirus-pandemic/

Barack Obama performed the impossible as commander in chief and even managed to radicalize and politicize the medical community at the CDC.

The CDC has been pushing inconsistent, ever-changing and at times ridiculous information during the coronavirus pandemic.

And now we know that the CDC refused to seal the US border during the pandemic!

These officials should IMMEDIATELY be fired and escorted from the premises.

TIME reported:

Vice President Mike Pence in March directed the nation’s top disease control agency to use its emergency powers to effectively seal the U.S. borders, overruling the agency’s scientists who said there was no evidence the action would slow the coronavirus, according to two former health officials. The action has so far caused nearly 150,000 children and adults to be expelled from the country. The top Centers for Disease Control and Prevention doctor who oversees these types of orders had refused to comply with a Trump administration directive saying there was no valid public health reason to issue it, according to three people with direct knowledge of the doctor’s refusal. So Pence intervened in early March.

