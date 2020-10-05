https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/stupid-leftists-rip-off-trunk-load-trump-signs-ohio-community-flash-license-plate-post-video-online/

Not so bright.

Instagram user lxgxcxl proudly posted video of their trunk full of Trump Campaign signs.

The signs spill out on the ground when they open their car trunk.

But the vandals did not think to hide their license plate when they posted their video online.

Liberals are NOT the brightest people.

The person has a twitter page too.

Via Kitty Shcakleford

Posted by Instagram user lxgxcxl yesterday. Video appears to be a trunk full of stolen Trump yard signs – unknown date, Ohio plates pic.twitter.com/oDSD8MJi0O — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 5, 2020

