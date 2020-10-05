https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/519644-swing-district-texas-republican-calls-for-embattled-state-ag-to-resign

Rep. Chip RoyCharles (Chip) Eugene RoyRon Paul hospitalized in Texas Pelosi must go — the House is in dire need of new leadership GOP lawmakers want answers from Disney on Mulan, China MORE (R-Texas), who faces a high-profile challenge in November from former state Sen. Wendy Davis (D), on Monday called for state Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) to resign amid bribery allegations.

“The allegations of bribery, abuse of office, and other charges levied against him by at least 7 senior leaders of the Office of the Attorney General are more than troubling on the merits,” Roy said in a statement.

“But, any grace for him to resolve differences and demonstrate if the allegations are false was eliminated by his choice instead to attack the very people entrusted, by him, to lead the office – some of whom I know well and whose character are beyond reproach,” he added.

My statement on Texas AG Ken Paxton: For the good of the people of Texas and the extraordinary public servants who serve at the Office of the Attorney General, Attorney General Ken Paxton must resign.https://t.co/oe6VmO2oAu — Rep. Chip Roy (@RepChipRoy) October 5, 2020

Seven current and former aides to Paxton called for a federal investigation of him in a letter Thursday, saying they have already provided statements to federal law enforcement.

“We have a good faith belief that the attorney general is violating federal and/or state law including prohibitions related to improper influence, abuse of office, bribery and other potential criminal offenses,” the letter states.

One of the signers, Jeff Mateer, resigned his position as Paxton’s first assistant attorney general last week.

Roy, who represents Texas’s 21st Congressional District, has been a top target of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee after winning reelection by about 2.5 points in 2018.

Davis, his Democratic opponent, made national news in 2013 after filibustering an anti-abortion rights measure for 13 hours. Her presence on the ballot has brought national attention to the race.

