(RECLAIM THE NET) During lockdowns, teachers have repeatedly been worried that virtual learning will now provide a way for parents to see what, and how, their kids are being taught.

A middle-school teacher in Tacoma has gone on a rant about President Trump to sixth-grade students during an online learning session after one of them said Trump was his role model. The student was temporarily kicked out of the class. The student’s mother is worried that her son was punished for expressing a valid opinion and that the school isn’t respecting free speech.

On October 2, during a virtual class, Brendan Stanton, a teacher at P.G Keithley Middle School, asked sixth-graders who their role models were.

