(BBC NEWS) Tasmanian devils have been reintroduced into the wild in mainland Australia for the first time in 3,000 years.

Conservation groups released 26 of the mammals into a large sanctuary in Barrington Tops, north of Sydney.

It’s thought that packs of dingoes helped eradicate them on the mainland.

There are still some on the island state of Tasmania but their numbers have dwindled over the past two decades.

