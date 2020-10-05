https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/team-trump-racking-up-notable-court-victories/
About The Author
Related Posts
Kurt Schlichter analysis…
October 3, 2020
Chris Cuomo — ‘We’re not fact-checking Democrats because they are not lying the way Trump does’…
August 27, 2020
Giuliani linked charity saves the day!
August 14, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy