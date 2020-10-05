https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/05/ted-cruz-explains-why-hes-sick-of-liberal-justices-and-how-trump-can-fix-scotus/

On this episode of The Federalist Radio Hour, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) joins Culture Editor Emily Jashinsky to discuss his new book “One Vote Away: How a Single Supreme Court Seat Can Change History” and the significance of President Donald Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

“God may endow us with ‘certain unalienable rights,’ but whether we enjoy them depends on nine judges—the ‘priests of the robe’ who have the last say in our system of government,” Cruz writes.

Cruz outlines the importance of nominating responsible justices who have helped decide many key Supreme Court cases such as Bush v. Gore by a mere 5-4 margin.

“There is a clear difference between those justices we’ve appointed who have stayed faithful to the Constitution and stayed faithful to their oath, and those who have not,” Cruz said.

On the nomination of Barrett, Cruz said that while he believes Democrats will continue to attack her based on her faith, he is optimistic she will be confirmed before the election.

“Barring something truly extraordinary which I don’t see on the horizon right now, I think we’re going to have the votes to get it done,” Cruz said. “And from everything I’m hearing in the conference, I think those votes are solid and strong and people are impressed.”

Listen here:

https://mp3.ricochet.com/2020/10/Cruz.mp3

