Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) identified the “most complete indictment of media bias ever” over the weekend — and now he wants answers.

What did Cruz say?

Over the weekend, “60 Minutes” aired a special interview with Tara Reade, the woman who claims Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden sexually assaulted her in the early 1990s when she worked in his Senate office. Biden has vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

But for some reason, CBS News, just weeks away from the election, set up the exclusive interview to air in Australia — not the United States.

The fact that CBS News chose to use its Australian version of “60 Minutes” to give Reade a platform, instead of the “60 Minutes” that airs in the U.S., is evidence that CBS News is “covering up” for Democrats, according to Cruz.

“This is the most complete indictment of media bias ever. Why does CBS think voters in…Australia need to know about these serious charges against Biden, but not voters in…America (where he’s actually on the ballot)? ONLY explanation is that @CBSNews is covering up for Dems,” Cruz said.

He added, “Please, @CBSNews respond. Either tell us (1) why YOU decided this is news in Australia, but not the USA, or (2) why you have abandoned any pretense at impartiality or journalistic integrity? We’ll wait.”

What did Reade tell ’60 Minutes’ in Australia?

Reade graphically and emotionally recounted her allegations against Biden and explained why she didn’t come forward with the allegations until it was clear Biden was going to secure the Democratic presidential nomination.

“I decided that people needed to know,” Reade said. “He’s going to the highest office in the land. I know what he’s like. I know what his character is like — and he doesn’t deserve the presidency based on what happened to me.”

“He’s been misogynistic, he’s had sexual assault allegations, sexual harassment,” Reade added. “He’s a blue Trump, he’s a blue Trump.”

It’s not clear why CBS News decided that its Australian version of “60 Minutes” should land the exclusive interview with Reade.

However, the show did acknowledge the fact that Reade’s allegations have received extremely little coverage during the peak of the 2020 election in America.

The allegations, in fact, have received almost no airtime in the mainstream media since the spring, and Biden’s denials were hardly scrutinized.

