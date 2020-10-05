https://www.theblaze.com/louder-with-crowder/louder-with-crowder-2648105341

Have political polls ever left you discouraged? You’re not alone.

Monday, Steven Crowder addressed conservatives who tend to rise and fall by political polls. Crowder shared personal anecdotes to illustrate why polls should not leave conservative voters discouraged.

According to Crowder, it’s reasonable for voters to doubt any poll declaring President Donald Trump victor or loser of the upcoming presidential election.

“The polls have been consistently unreliable,” Crowder said. “The truth lies somewhere in the middle.”

Here’s Crowder’s take on polls’ trustworthiness and why he believes conservatives ought never to allow political polls to ruin their outlook of the impending presidential election.

