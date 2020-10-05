https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/didnt-age-cnn-panel-likens-president-trumps-health-stalins-demise/

This didn’t age well…

President Trump announced on Monday he will be leaving Walter Reed Medical Center after beating the China Coronvavirus.

President Trump said he felt better than he did 20 years ago.

I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

TRENDING: Sixth Grade Teacher Brendan Stanton Caught on Video Abusing a Student for Defending Trump — Then Lies to Parent About it (VIDEO)

And to think — It was just yesterday that liberal hacks on CNN likened President Trump’s health to Joseph Stalin’s demise.

Hat Tip Ari

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

