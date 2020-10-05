https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/didnt-age-cnn-panel-likens-president-trumps-health-stalins-demise/

This didn’t age well… 

President Trump announced on Monday he will be leaving Walter Reed Medical Center after beating the China Coronvavirus.

President Trump said he felt better than he did 20 years ago.

And to think — It was just yesterday that liberal hacks on CNN likened President Trump’s health to Joseph Stalin’s demise.

Hat Tip Ari

