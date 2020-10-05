https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/cnn-jim-acosta-mocks-president-trump-coronavirus-chief-emperor-patient-zero/

CNN White House reporter Jim Acosta mocked President Trump upon his return from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Monday evening, calling Trump “Coronavirus in Chief” in a post on Twitter. Acosta also called Trump “Patient Zero” and “Emperor” on CNN.

Acosta, like most reporters, was apoplectic that Trump took his mask off after climbing the steps to the Truman Balcony on the South Portico of the White House residence.

“Coronavirus in Chief, Trump takes off mask as he returns to WH.”

Coronavirus in Chief, Trump takes off mask as he returns to WH. pic.twitter.com/ukCyhU1Nv0 — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 5, 2020

“This may be Patient Zero returning to the White House.” –@Acosta pic.twitter.com/H90YSUSNZI — Jules Morgan (@glamelegance) October 5, 2020

Media: @Acosta to @wolfblitzer: “Keep in mind this is not just the president returning to the @WhiteHouse, this may be Patient Zero. This is the #virus coming back to the White House. It is eerily quiet inside the corridors of the West Wing. The emperor has no staff tonight.” pic.twitter.com/lIF1tAVqrW — Porter Anderson (@Porter_Anderson) October 5, 2020

Longer video of Trump removing his mask:

Only days into his diagnosis, the first thing President Trump does when he gets back to the White House is take his mask off. pic.twitter.com/kyqvHcSbIl — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 5, 2020

