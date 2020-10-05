https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/this-is-disgusting-and-the-parents-should-be-ashamed/

Parents of Parkland victim create computer generated video of dead son

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – The parents of Parkland shooting victim Joaquin Oliver created a video using artificial intelligence to depict their son urging his peers to vote for lawmakers who want to end the Second Amendment.

Sampling of youtube comments below:

“Let me get this straight: Someone got these parents to agree to resurrecting their dead kid via semi-life like animation to put words in his mouth for political motives. This is straight out of Black Mirror.”

“Might as well have created a sock puppet out of his lifeless corpse. This is disgusting and hits uncanny valley lows unlike anything I’ve ever seen before.”

“Imagine a world where you mocap your dead son’s face over an actor’s body as a political statement in order to get money from anti 2A lobbying firms.”

1200+ BRUTAL comments at youtube…