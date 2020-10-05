https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/three-white-house-liberal-media-hacks-come-corona-along-kayleigh-mcenany/

On Monday morning White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced she had tested positive for the China coronavirus.

McEnany is the ninth person in proximity to President Trump to become infected.

President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Hope Hicks, Kayleigh McEnany, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Kellyanne Conway, GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien and senators Mike Lee, Ron Johnson and Thom Tillis all came down with the virus in the last week.

On Friday three White House reporters tested positive for the coronavirus the day after President Trump announced he had tested positive for the China virus.

TRENDING: Sixth Grade Teacher Brendan Stanton Caught on Video Abusing a Student for Defending Trump — Then Lies to Parent About it (VIDEO)

MSN reported:

One of the journalists was at the White House as recently as last Saturday and had traveled on Air Force One to Pennsylvania since then. According to a report by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, memos issued Friday by the White House Correspondents Association (WHCA) revealed that three unnamed journalists had contracted coronavirus. One of the individuals began experiencing symptoms last Wednesday, and another began experiencing symptoms on Thursday. In response, the WHCA alerted its members to also get tested, especially since members of the White House press corps often work indoors and in close proximity to one another.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

