As you know, President Trump’s trip to Walter Reed Medical Center and subsequent motorcade around the block proved to be quite a triggering experience for those who would have been triggered anyway no matter what the president did or didn’t do.

Former head of Planned Parenthood, Dr. Leana Wen, sounded off in the most “Resistance MD” way possible:

If @realDonaldTrump were my patient, in unstable condition + contagious illness, & he suddenly left the hospital to go for a car ride that endangers himself & others: I’d call security to restrain him then perform a psychiatric evaluation to examine his decision-making capacity. — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) October 4, 2020

Well that seems totally medically sound and grounded in reality. Not really:

Patients who are ambulatory on room air are not unstable. He has been afebrile since Friday. His viral load has been decreasing since symptoms appeared. He is likely far less infectious now than during the prodromal period. You are a doctor? https://t.co/tg8gRJwkJz — Stacey – 1776 & MLK (@ScotsFyre) October 5, 2020

This is the type of thing that makes me oppose most Red Flag laws on guns. Lots of doctors are unprofessional petty tyrants who abuse their power. https://t.co/wBR3o9Jhnx — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) October 5, 2020

Wen’s lecture about Trump endangering lives has also overheated irony detectors for a specific reason:

Dr. Wen was the head of Planned Parenthood Federation of America for a year until being fired. Her concern for human life is situational at best as the former head of a killing machine that “endangered the lives” of millions of Americans — for good. https://t.co/TA5V7I3UEW — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) October 5, 2020

You also dismembered unborn babies for profit, so if you want to talk about judgment & decision-making capacity, maybe we should start with that. — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) October 5, 2020

This woman presided over the killing of ~220,000 babies at Planned Parenthood. https://t.co/1822PpwqWP — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) October 5, 2020

If you see this doctor on rounds while in the hospital, RUN LIKE HELL! https://t.co/TA5V7I3UEW — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) October 5, 2020

Why would anyone take advice from or trust a woman that kills innocent babies in the womb? She was head of Planned Parenthood… https://t.co/TR4Ez7AT4r — Patricia Dickson (@Patrici15767099) October 5, 2020

How about psychiatric evaluations for people who profit off of the systematic death of innocent unborn children? https://t.co/UnVnnjLgAP — Billy Hallowell (@BillyHallowell) October 5, 2020

That’s an even better idea.

