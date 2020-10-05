https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ohio-trafalgar-group-debate-presidential/2020/10/05/id/990446

President Donald Trump holds a firm advantage over Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden in the latest poll of Ohio from the Trafalgar Group released Monday.

Although he does not have the support of a majority of Ohio voters, Trump’s lead does extend outside the margin of error for the poll.

47.6% support Trump.

43.9% support Biden.

3.6% are undecided.

A recent poll from CBS News has Trump neck-and-neck with Biden in the Buckeye State, with the candidates splitting the vote evenly among likely voters.

The Trafalgar Group surveyed 1,035 Ohio likely voters from Oct. 1-3 with a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

