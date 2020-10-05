https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/transportation-department-mask-mandate/2020/10/05/id/990460

The U.S. Department of Transportation refused a petition brought by a labor group demanding the department mandate passengers on all DOT-approved transportation must wear a mask, The Hill reports.

Transportation Trades Department President Larry Willis led the petition, which called on the DOT to “promulgate a regulation mandating that passengers traveling with DOT-regulated commercial transportation providers wear masks or face coverings.”

The TTD is comprised of 33 unions from several different transportation sectors and is a part of the AFL-CIO.

Willis received a letter Oct. 2 from the DOT rejecting the petition, claiming the steps it has already taken to guard against the coronavirus follow the guidelines laid out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The Department shares the concerns expressed in the petition about the health and welfare of frontline transportation workers, whose services are invaluable and have helped keep America moving during the COVID-19 public health emergency,” the letter read.

“It is unfathomable that in the midst of a global pandemic which has killed more than 209,000 Americans, and left millions more sick and potentially facing lifelong side effects — including the president of the United States — that the U.S. Department of Transportation would outright reject such a simple, science-backed, lifesaving measure,” Willis told Rolling Stone in a statement last week. “The DOT’s decision is heartbreaking, and in light of yesterday’s news, frankly, shocking.”

A DOT spokesperson told The Hill: “The Department has been clear that all passengers should follow the requirements of local public health authorities and the CDC’s guidance, for their own protection and the protection of those around them, including wearing face coverings.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

