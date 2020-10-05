https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/trump-adviser-stephen-miller-has-tested-positive-covid-19?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Senior Trump adviser Stephen Miller on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19.

“Over the last 5 days I have been working remotely and self-isolating, testing negative every day through yesterday. Today, I tested positive for COVID-19 and am in quarantine,” Miller said in a statement, according to CNN.

The news comes after others in the White House including press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, top Trump aide Hope Hicks, and even President Trump and first lady Melania Trump have recently tested positive for the illness.

President Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean Conley, wrote in a memorandum that came out on Tuesday that the president, “had a restful first night at home, and today he reports no symptoms.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

