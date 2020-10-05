https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/trump-breaks-coronavirus-stimulus-deal-hill-democrats-until-after-nov-3?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump on Tuesday ended talks with congressional Democrats about another coronavirus relief package, saying negotiations won’t resume until after the Nov. 3 elections.

Trump this weekend appeared to show a sign that the stalled deal would finally be closed when he tweeted about the need to reach agreement.

However, the president tweeted Tuesday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was “not negotiating in good faith” and said he has asked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to focus his attention before the election on confirming his Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett.

“I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business,” Trump tweeted.

Trump’s move came immediately after he spoke with the top GOP leaders in Congress, according to the Associated Press.

The Democrat-controlled House in March passed a roughly $2.3 trillion relief package, which the GOP-controlled Senate rejected and presented a plan closer to $1 trillion. Pelosi has appeared willing to agree to a deal close to $2 trillion.

The White House said last week that it was backing a $400 per week pandemic jobless benefit and floated the possibility of a $1.6 trillion deal.

But that offer was rejected by Pelosi, who has been negotiating with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

Pelosi said after Trump’s recent tweets that he was “unwilling to crush the virus” and “refuses to give real help to poor children, the unemployed, and America’s hard working families.”

Trump broke off talks after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned that the economic recovery remains fragile seven months into the pandemic without further economic stimulus, the wire service also reported.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost several hundred points after the developments.

