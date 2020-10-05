https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-campaign-adviser-says-rally-safety-protocols-wont-change-following-covid-19-diagnosis_3526295.html

A senior adviser for President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign said on Oct. 4 that there won’t be any changes to safety protocols for future campaign rallies following Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis.

In a Sunday interview, senior adviser Jason Miller told CNN that attendees will, as before, have their temperatures screened and will be provided hand sanitizer and masks before entering Trump’s upcoming campaign rallies.

“You know what, that’s been a very safe and responsible thing to do,” Miller said. “That’s what we’ve done from the beginning of this.”

The president was diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, late last week, and is on several medications, including dexamethasone, remdesivir, and Regeneron, according to his team of doctors.

Doctors said the president had a high fever on Friday morning but had not run a fever since Friday.

Earlier on Sunday, White House physician Dr. Sean P. Conley said Trump’s condition “has continued to improve,” and another medical specialist said he could return to the White House “as early as tomorrow.”

A car with President Donald Trump drives past supporters in a motorcade outside of Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., on Oct. 4, 2020. (Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images)

Conley appeared upbeat on the president’s prognosis, saying Trump is “up and around.” He previously confirmed that the president briefly received supplement oxygen after his blood oxygen level dropped down to 93 percent on Saturday. It rose to 98 percent on Sunday.

Miller’s remarks came as Trump was spotted outside Walter Reed hospital—where he is being treated for COVID-19—in a car, waving at supporters.

Shortly before his appearance, he posted a video on his Twitter account thanking hospital staff at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, saying that he might “pay a little surprise to some of the great patriots that we have out on the street,” referring to Trump supporters who have gathered near the hospital.

“I’m about to make a little surprise visit,” Trump said, adding, “We have enthusiasm like probably nobody’s ever had.”

The White House said in a statement that the president’s short drive outside Walter Reed hospital was “cleared by the medical team as safe to do.”

“Appropriate precautions were taken in the execution of this movement to protect the president and all those supporting it, including PPE,” the White House said.

“It’s good to see him on the mend; good to send him on the rebound. And he’s really been buoyed by the show of support from people who have been outside Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda and he wanted to as a sign of gratitude show folks that he’s still fighting for them,” Miller told CNN.

“He’s looking forward to getting back out on the campaign trail. And so in a very safe way he drove by and said, ‘Hi.’”

Jack Phillips contributed to this report.

