Good news today, as President Trump will be discharged from Walter Reed Medical Center shortly:

Alex Berenson, who was on a panel with me at the recent Hillsdale Constitution Day program, comments:

Democrats did not try to hide their disappointment. This is partly because they want Trump to die, and partly because they want the public to have a grossly exaggerated idea of the lethality of the Wuhan virus. (Poll data indicate that they have succeeded in that regard.) Jennifer Rubin, who has been unhinged for a long time, offers an especially over-the-top take:

Speaking of hoping that Trump will die…this comes from Mollie Hemingway:

Anyway, it is good to see that President Trump is back in the saddle, not having missed a day of work as a result of contracting COVID, as I think is true for most people who catch the virus.

