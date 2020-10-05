https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f7b51104eb99611d5f02ed2
The schools will be required to close from Tuesday onwards in the Brooklyn and Queens neighborhoods where COVID-19 positivity rates have been surging….
The City of Los Angeles was ordered to pay $144,160.74 in legal fees and costs to the National Rifle Association…
Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe has have walked back his commitment to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on…
Staff at St John the Baptist School, Woking, Surrey, were given the day off for a scheduled inset day on Friday as a reward by headteacher James Granville-Hamshar for their work during lockdown…
Yesterday, the new strike group, led by HMS Queen Elizabeth, assembled at sea for the first time off the north east coast of Scotland as part of Joint Warrior – NATO’s largest annual exercise….