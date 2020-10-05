https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/debate-miami-campaign-pandemic/2020/10/05/id/990476

President Donald Trump, who has been hospitalized with COVID-19 since Friday, intends to participate in the next U.S. presidential debate with Democrat Joe Biden scheduled for Oct. 15 in Miami, Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh said Monday.

Trump, 74, was scheduled to return to leave the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center later Monday and return to the White House, where he will continue his treatment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

