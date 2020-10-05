https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-leaves-walter-reed-hospital-returning-to-the-white-house_3527111.html

President Donald Trump on Monday evening left Walter Reed hospital in Maryland.

Photos showed Trump’s motorcade leaving the facility at around 6:30 p.m. ET. The departure came several hours after Trump announced he would be leaving, while his doctors told a news conference that his condition has improved enough to allow him to return back to the White House.

Before his departure, the president wrote he “will be back on the campaign trail soon.” When he left, Trump only told reporters: “Thank you very much.”

About 30 minutes later, Trump was seen at the White House, taking off his mask.

In an announcement earlier in the day that was posted to Twitter, the president said he is “feeling really good,” calling on Americans to not “be afraid of COVID,” referring to COVID-19, the disease caused by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus.

“Don’t let it dominate your life,” Trump wrote. “We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

President Donald Trump takes off his facemask as he arrives at the White House upon his return from Walter Reed Medical Center, where he underwent treatment for Covid-19, in Washington, DC, on October 5, 2020. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP)

Trump and the first lady, Melania Trump, were diagnosed with the virus last week. Several others, including former Gov. Chris Christie, three GOP senators, and White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany were also diagnosed with the virus.

“He’s back,” White House physician Dr. Sean P. Conley said at a news conference earlier Monday. “The president has been a phenomenal patient since he has been here.

“He has never pushed us beyond safe and reasonable practice,” he added.

Trump, 74, has not had a fever in more than 72 hours and his oxygen levels are normal, his medical team said in a briefing in front of the hospital. The team added that the president had received supplemental oxygen twice in recent days. The doctors declined to offer more information.

President Donald Trump waves to supporters as he briefly rides by in the presidential motorcade in front of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he is being treated for COVID-19 in Bethesda, Md., Oct. 4, 2020. (Cheriss May/Reuters)

Doctors also have been treating him with a steroid, dexmethasone, as well as other medications.

After he is discharged and returns to the White House, Trump will need to continue treatment as he is still undergoing a five-day course of the intravenous antiviral drug, remdesivir, and will have to isolate himself for a certain period of time.

On Sunday evening, Trump was seen driving by supporters outside Walter Reed hospital. Clad in a mask, the president was seen waving while riding in an SUV along with Secret Service agents and other staff.

The president’s diagnosis effectively halted his campaigning, as Trump suspended several events.

UPDATE from Walter Reed: THANK YOU all for the prayers and support. The docs have been fantastic and @realDonaldTrump has made tremendous progress since Friday. He’s in strong spirits, feeling great and as usual he won’t stop working. Thrilled he’s been cleared to return home! — Mark Meadows (@MarkMeadows) October 5, 2020

Several other people have tested positive for the CCP virus, including Trump 2020 campaign manager Bill Stepien, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel, White House adviser Hope Hicks, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), and former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway.

Meanwhile, First Lady Melania Trump wrote on Monday that she is “feeling good” and will rest in the White House.

“My family is grateful for all of the prayers & support! I am feeling good & will continue to rest at home,” Melania Trump wrote. “Thank you to medical staff & caretakers everywhere, & my continued prayers for those who are ill or have a family member impacted by the virus.”

Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden, who previously wished Trump well last week, called on the president to “listen to the scientists” and support a nationwide mask mandate, according to his remarks at a news conference on Monday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

