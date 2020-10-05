https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mclaughlin-trump-nbc-journal/2020/10/05/id/990493

President Donald Trump’s campaign pollster ridiculed a Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll that showed Democratic nominee for president and former Vice President Joe Biden leading by 14 points, saying an October poll by the same organization showed exactly the same margin four years ago.

John McLaughlin blasted the poll, which had Biden leading 53% to 49%, specifically for its methodology of oversampling Democrats, using registered voters instead of likely voters and a relatively small sample.

“First of all, it’s a poll of 800 registered voters, not likely voters, and it was done by a Democrat pollster who does their regular polls,” McLaughlin said on Newsmax TV’s “Greg Kelly Reports.” “But like four years ago, its déjà vu all over again. I remember they came out with a poll that we were down double digits and we ended up winning the election.

“And right now, they’re doing the same thing. And what they’ve got inside the poll is 45% of that poll are Democrats. Democrats were only 37% four years ago in the exit polls and the same in the 2018 midterm elections. So, they’re over polling Democrats.”

McLaughlin said the objective of the poll is to depress Trump and Republican turnout.

“They know we’re coming out on election day and they want to convince us that we can’t win by then, that Joe Biden has it all, you know, just like Hillary (Clinton) had it locked,” McLaughlin said. “So its déjà vu all over again. They’re just doubling down on the main strategy.”

McLaughlin added to his dismissal of the Journal/NBC poll by referring to a Friday Investor’s Business Daily survey that had the race within the margin of error, a Zogby poll on Saturday that had the race within the margin of error and ahead in the battleground states, a Gallup poll that showed 56% of respondents expected Trump to win and a Democracy Institute poll that had Trump ahead by 1 point.

“There samples were bigger. They were all based on likely voters. And they didn’t oversample Democrats,” McLaughlin said. “There were still more Democrats than Republicans in the polls, but not by nine points or 10 points. The establishment media is playing along because they know exactly what they’re doing.”

