There’s a video that’s getting a lot of attention on Twitter today of a female protester who created quite a scene outside Walter Reed hospital last night. I’m going to take this in chronological order. All of these clips were shot by Brendan Gutenschwager. We start with the scene last night before the protester arrived. It was a bunch of Trump supporters waving flags and cheering for the president to get well.

A man leads the crowd in cheers of “Get well, President Trump” here in Bethesda, Maryland #Trump #WalterReed #WalterReedHospital pic.twitter.com/qc4aT5lRhX — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 5, 2020

Pickup trucks with other supporters were coming by and police were doing their best to keep everyone safe and to keep traffic moving:

Trucks are coming by with more Trump supporters here at Walter Reed, with police swooping in to keep traffic moving #Trump #Trump2020 #WalterReed #WalterReedHospital pic.twitter.com/C7Nav9lrf2 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 5, 2020

At some point, this female protester showed up and started calling everyone Nazis. She holds a sign which reads “Trump 2020 = [Nazi flag]” As you can see, there’s an interaction with one guy holding a Trump flag but it doesn’t look like anyone is touched. Nevertheless, the protester says she’s been harassed and “will be filing charges.”

A counter-protester came out to call the Trump crowd Nazis. She left fairly quickly without incident, though claimed she’d be “filing charges” #Trump #Trump2020 #WalterReed #WalterReedHospital pic.twitter.com/u4XVsAQfLA — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 5, 2020

The same woman then tried to talk with police about having the man arrested but as you can see it’s not going very well. She claims her brother was punched in the face. The brother is gone but she wants people arrested for (allegedly) pushing her. It’s not clear if any of this actually happened.

A woman is demanding police intervene and arrest some of the Trump supporters she claims assaulted her. Police are having trouble getting her to tell them what happened #Trump #WalterReed #WalterReedHospital pic.twitter.com/1QFWXYHaaE — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 5, 2020

This next clip was posted later, but it happened immediately after the clip above. The officers are explaining that they didn’t witness an assault and she’s shouting at them and trying to lead them to another officer who allegedly did witness it. Eventually this ends with her threatening to file complaints against all of the officers on the scene.

“I’m filing a complaint against you, and you” An earlier excerpt from tonight’s demonstrations outside Walter Reed #Trump #WalterReed #WalterReedHospital pic.twitter.com/4ByfAISZKd — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 5, 2020

I’m not 100% sure these next two clips are in order but at some point the same woman was trying to interrupt live shots being done by local news crews:

The counter-protester takes to blocking cameras as press tries to de-escalate the situation and get people away from their setup #Trump #WalterReed #WalterReedHospital pic.twitter.com/uUZSII5J6O — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 5, 2020

Why is she doing this? She appears to be claiming that media crew members trying to keep her from walking through their live shots are assaulting her.

The protester walks into live mainstream media shots to try to disrupt the scene around the hospital #Trump #WalterReed #WalterReedHospital pic.twitter.com/5sEb0qgcvK — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 5, 2020

Now we get to the clip that is circulating widely. The protester is back to claiming the man with the red flag assaulted her. She talking with two different police officers this time and when they try to listen to her story she gets defensive and wants their names and won’t give her name. The police finally give up and walk away.

“He assaulted me and I want to file charges. Now. NOW!” An anti-Trump protester demands police make arrests here outside the hospital #Trump #WalterReed #WalterReedHospital pic.twitter.com/h6alNSQy3K — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 5, 2020

The alleged victim of harassment appears to be verbally harassing the Trump supporters (note: NSFW language).

“That’s where we’re going – fascism” The protester goes live on Instagram to confront the Trump supporters outside Walter Reed #Trump #WalterReed #WalterReedHospital pic.twitter.com/0lsMrCc0lf — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 5, 2020

In her next attempt to make a report to police she accuses the officers of shooting people in their sleep. I’m guessing this is a reference to the Breonna Taylor shooting, though Taylor wasn’t shot in her sleep. In any case, she’s now threatening to sue all of the officers who are there.

Police struggle to get a clear report from the woman, who insists she now wants Montgomery County officers to intervene #Trump #WalterReed #WalterReedHospital pic.twitter.com/hXk42ZKtlz — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 5, 2020

This ends with her and her friend trying to call the police because the half-dozen police on scene aren’t the police she wants. And that seems to be the end of it. What did any of that accomplish? Did she ever file a report? Your guess is as good as mine.

