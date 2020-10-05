https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-trump-released-from-walter-reed-medical-center-returning-to-white-house

President Donald Trump walked out of Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday evening and is returning to the White House after receiving treatment for coronavirus.

As he was walking out of the medical facility, a reporter asked him, “Do you think you might be a super-spreader, Mr. President?”

Reporter to Trump: “Do you think you’re a superspreader, Mr. President?” pic.twitter.com/gmy4FNpXXF — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 5, 2020

