https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/519740-trump-tells-americans-dont-let-coronavirus-dominate-you-following-his

President TrumpDonald John TrumpQuestions remain unanswered as White House casts upbeat outlook on Trump’s COVID-19 fight White House staffers get email saying to stay home if they experience coronavirus symptoms White House says ‘appropriate precautions’ were taken for Trump’s outing to see supporters MORE on Monday implored Americans not to allow the novel coronavirus to “dominate your lives” after returning to the White House from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he was treated for three days after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

“Don’t let it dominate you. Don’t be afraid of it. You’re going to beat it. We have the best medical equipment. We have the best medicines, all developed recently,” Trump, who was not wearing a mask, said in a video message taped at the White House and disseminated on his Twitter account.

“Don’t let it dominate. Don’t let it take over your lives. Don’t let that happen,” Trump continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president insisted that he felt “better than 20 years ago” after receiving treatment from doctors at Walter Reed in Bethesda, Md., where he was transported on Friday after being diagnosed with the virus.

Trump, who has held large campaign rallies in recent weeks, also suggested that he contracted the virus because he was “out front” leading the country. And he wondered whether he was now “immune” to the virus, four days after testing positive.

“Nobody that is a leader would not do what I did. And I know there’s a risk, there’s a danger, but that’s OK. And now I’m better. Maybe I’m immune. I don’t know. But don’t let it dominate your lives. Get out there. Be careful. We have the best medicines in the world,” Trump said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president’s remarks served to expand on a tweet he sent earlier Monday in which he announced his plans to leave Walter Reed and urged Americans not to fear the virus, which has killed nearly 210,000 people into the United States and has resulted in millions losing their jobs. Globally, more than 1 million have died from COVID-19.

Trump has repeatedly downplayed the threat posed by the coronavirus, and his message indicated that his rhetoric would not shift now that he has faced his own infection.

He has also eschewed public health guidelines, holding rallies and White House events with crowds where people are not required to wear masks and do not practice social distancing. Upon his return to the White House from Walter Reed on Monday evening, the president walked up the steps of the residence and promptly removed his face mask despite likely still being infectious.

Trump has been afforded top-notch care at Walter Reed, the sort that is not available to average Americans. According to his doctors, the president has taken the antiviral medication remdesivir, the steroid dexamethasone and an experimental antibody cocktail made by Regeneron.

Trump is expected to receive a fifth and final dose of remdesivir at the White House on Tuesday and will continue to receive dexamethasone, which is used to reduce inflammation.

Meanwhile, a growing number of individuals in the president’s orbit have tested positive, including White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany. Many individuals who attended a White House event to recognize Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett late last month have tested positive for the virus.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

