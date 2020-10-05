https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-without-fever-for-three-days-is-very-encouraging-doctor_3527168.html

An emergency room doctor says it is a positive sign that President Donald Trump has had no fever for several days after being infected with the CCP virus.

“So what we’ve seen consistently is that people that have more significant illness with COVID have persistent fevers as part of the body’s defense to treat the virus and when the body is not responding well, the fever has been persisting longer,” Dr. Jake Deutsch, MD and chief executive officer at Cure Urgent Care, told The Epoch Times. “The fact that he [Trump] has been afebrile, meaning without a fever, is very encouraging.”

Deutsch says that as long as Trump did not require medications like “acetaminophen or Tylenol” to reduce his fever, then it “is a very good indication that he’s perfect.”

“We’d like to say he has not been on any fever-reducing medications for over 72 hours,” Dr. Sean P. Conley, the White House physician, told reporters in an update.

Trump’s health has continued to improve “over the past 24 hours,” days after he was first diagnosed with COVID-19. His oxygen levels and breathing “are all normal,” and he had a recent temperature of 98.1 degrees F.

Trump is expected to be discharged from Walter Reed on Monday at 6:30 p.m.

“I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good!” the president said in a statement. “Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

When back at the White House, Deutsch says Trump should be monitored for respiratory symptoms and other complications related to vascular problems such as blood clots and stroke.

“And just his overall wellbeing,” Deutsch says. “Having had COVID myself, I could say that the degree of fatigue was extreme and debilitating, I stopped seeing patients during the two and a half weeks that I was sick.”

A full medical staff will be at the White House to continue the care that Trump needs. He will be “returning to a facility at the White House medical unit that’s staffed 24/7, top-notch physicians, nurses, PAs, logisticians, and the unit here, the team here behind me is going to continue to support us in that nature,” Conley said.

Jack Phillips contributed to this report.

