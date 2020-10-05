https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/trumps-doctors-approved-presidents-ride-thank-walter-reed-supporters-safe/

President Trump’s doctors at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland approved his brief motorcade ride outside the hospital complex to thank his supporters gathered in front, CBS News reporter Mark Knoller reported Sunday night quoting Deputy White House Press Secretary Judd Deere. Trump has been at Walter Reed since Friday as he deals with an infection by the COVID-19 China coronavirus.

Also, former CBS reporter Sharyl Attkisson reported there is a glass partition in the presidential Suburban that separated Trump from the two Secret Service agents in front.

Trump’s ride trigged a massive meltdown in the media and among Trump-haters who accused Trump of endangering the lives of Secret Service agents, his supporters and staff at Walter Reed. Trump wore a mask while the Secret Service agents in the driver’s and front passenger seats wore PPE over their heads, faces and torsos.

Knoller’s report, “The President’s doctors approved his drive-by supporters outside the hospital this afternoon. “The movement was cleared by the medical team as safe to do,” @JuddPDeere45 tells CBS News. “Appropriate precautions were taken” to protect the Pres and all supporting his motorcade.”

The President’s doctors approved his drive-by supporters outside the hospital this afternoon. “The movement was cleared by the medical team as safe to do,” @JuddPDeere45 tells CBS News. “Appropriate precautions were taken” to protect the Pres and all supporting his motorcade. pic.twitter.com/FLJQW04HZG — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) October 5, 2020

Sharyl Attkisson: “Did you know:1. President’s limo doesn’t always drive around “hermetically sealed”? It has capability to cut off outside air. 2. There’s glass partition between masked Trump & front seat masked agents?3. Fresh air enters thru series of high efficiency filters? #TheMoreYouKnow”

Did you know:

1. President’s limo doesn’t always drive around “hermetically sealed”? It has capability to cut off outside air.

2. There’s glass partition between masked Trump & front seat masked agents?

3. Fresh air enters thru series of high efficiency filters?#TheMoreYouKnow https://t.co/jzvdfb3UF0 — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) October 5, 2020

The outrage among the media and Trump haters was wild. Former Planned Parenthood head Dr. Leana Wen said if Trump were patient she would lock him up in the pysche ward for an evaluation, “If @realDonaldTrump were my patient, in unstable condition + contagious illness, & he suddenly left the hospital to go for a car ride that endangers himself & others: I’d call security to restrain him then perform a psychiatric evaluation to examine his decision-making capacity.”

If @realDonaldTrump were my patient, in unstable condition + contagious illness, & he suddenly left the hospital to go for a car ride that endangers himself & others: I’d call security to restrain him then perform a psychiatric evaluation to examine his decision-making capacity. — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) October 4, 2020

A Walter Reed physician, Dr. James P. Phillips, called Trump’s ride “insanity”:

“Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary Presidential “drive-by” just now has to be quarantined for 14 days. They might get sick. They may die. For political theater. Commanded by Trump to put their lives at risk for theater. This is insanity.”

“That Presidential SUV is not only bulletproof, but hermetically sealed against chemical attack. The risk of COVID19 transmission inside is as high as it gets outside of medical procedures. The irresponsibility is astounding. My thoughts are with the Secret Service forced to play.”

Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary Presidential “drive-by” just now has to be quarantined for 14 days. They might get sick. They may die. For political theater. Commanded by Trump to put their lives at risk for theater. This is insanity. — Dr. James P. Phillips, MD (@DrPhillipsMD) October 4, 2020

That Presidential SUV is not only bulletproof, but hermetically sealed against chemical attack. The risk of COVID19 transmission inside is as high as it gets outside of medical procedures. The irresponsibility is astounding. My thoughts are with the Secret Service forced to play. — Dr. James P. Phillips, MD (@DrPhillipsMD) October 4, 2020

Reporters claimed former and current Secret Service agents were angry at Trump:

A former USSS agent who was an agent on the presidential protection division and served under two presidents texts: pic.twitter.com/Box0q96A7G — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 4, 2020

Some Secret Service agents outraged at @realDonaldTrump‘s Sunday night drive . How could.Trump’s desire to be seen outside of his hospital suite justify the jeopardy to agents who protect him, they ask https://t.co/15MifhWqGP — Carol Leonnig (@CarolLeonnig) October 5, 2020

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D) lectured Trump, “Dear Mr. President, We take COVID-19 seriously in @MontgomeryCoMD. We ask our residents to act responsibly with family & friends and we expect the same from our guests. Please think about those caring for you and stay in the hospital until you can return to the White House.”

Dear Mr. President, We take COVID-19 seriously in @MontgomeryCoMD. We ask our residents to act responsibly with family & friends and we expect the same from our guests. Please think about those caring for you and stay in the hospital until you can return to the White House. — Marc Elrich (@Marc_Elrich) October 5, 2020

This tweet by journalist Josh Marhsall is a good example of the response by many reporters, “This photo is obscene. Look at Trump, getting an ego fill up waving at randos. Look at the guy in front. n95 mask, face shield, paper gown. something over his head. desperate not to get COVID while cooped up in a tiny space with a guy with an active infection. pathetic.”

This photo is obscene. Look at Trump, getting an ego fill up waving at randos. Look at the guy in front. n95 mask, face shield, paper gown. something over his head. desperate not to get COVID while cooped up in a tiny space with a guy with an active infection. pathetic. pic.twitter.com/qenqN0Ao5x — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 5, 2020

