https://babylonbee.com/news/trumps-hospital-room-flooded-with-get-dead-soon-cards-from-democrats/

WASHINGTON, D.C.—It’s been a trying time for the country and President Donald Trump as he has been stuck at Walter Reed Medical Center trying to get better. Keeping Trump company is a flood of cards from Democrats wishing him to “Get dead soon.”

“I hope you die!”, “You deserve this!”, and “I want you to die and go to hell — Russian hell!” read some of the cards sent by poor-wishers, cards that now decorate the president’s room. Such cards have become so popular that Hallmark has added a “For Sick Presidents You Don’t Like” section, including some humorous ones where a cartoon cat dances on Trump’s grave.

Trump seemed cheered by the attention. “I had these long stretches where I wasn’t on Twitter,” Trump told reporters, tears welling in his eyes, “and I thought maybe the losers and the haters forgot me. But there they were, hating me just as much even when I wasn’t saying anything.”

Trump’s doctors say the outpouring of hate seemed to have given Trump energy and helped him during the worst part of his COVID-19 infection. “Trump knows people need him,” said Dr. Sean Conley, “need him to hate, and he’s not going to let them down.”

Get Free Access To Our Brand New Site: Not the Bee After creating The Babylon Bee in six literal days, Adam Ford rested. But he rests no longer. Introducing Not the Bee — a brand new humor-based news site run by Adam himself. It’s loaded with funny content and all the best features of a social network. And the best part? Everyone with a subscription to The Bee gets full access at no extra cost.

Previous Article Monster Releases Exciting New Energy Drink Infused With Trump Antibodies

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

