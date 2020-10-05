http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/T1LyX9zpvv4/

UFC star Colby Covington confirmed that he has tested negative for the coronavirus after attending the presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden last week.

Covington was in attendance at the debate in Cleveland on Sept. 29 as a special Trump guest. But even though a growing number of Trump campaign operatives — not to mention Trump himself — have since announced positive COVID-19 results, Covington assured fans that he is still clear of the virus.

Ever the scrapper, Covington also took some shots at Trump’s critics.

“For the people who constantly slander my name, but are all of a sudden concerned with my health and wellbeing: I’m COVID free,” Covington said in a statement on Instagram.

“I’ve been tested 7 times in the past 3 weeks, including prior to and after meeting with the POTUS. I was also tested during fight week, as well as before and after the debate. ALL NEGATIVE,” Covington continued.

“Speaking of ALL NEGATIVE,” Colby said, “How about all the slime in Hollywood and woke sports wishing harm on a 74-year-old grandfather!?! How tolerant! Unfortunately for them and fortunately for America, @realdonaldtrump is a fighter!!!”

He concluded his post saying, “He KO’s the fake news media daily. He KO’d Slow Joe and Chris Wallace at the same time on Tuesday! Now it’s time for a casual weekend KO of COVID! Here’s to a speedy recovery and 4 MORE YEARS!!!”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.

