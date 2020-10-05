https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/05/uh-oh-trumps-tweet-about-when-hell-leave-the-hospital-and-message-about-covid-19-has-sparked-another-blue-check-resistance-meltdown/

President Trump tweeted this afternoon about when he will be leaving Walter Reed Medical Center and heading back to the White House to finish his quarantine:

For many, that was good to hear:

But you just knew what would happen as far as others are concerned:

“Hardest hit” indeed. The blue check Resistance meltdown was fast to develop (of course). Here’s just a sampling:

What could be part of the reason for the additional rage? Mollie Hemingway will close this out:

And that couldn’t be more obvious.

