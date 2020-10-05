https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/05/uh-oh-trumps-tweet-about-when-hell-leave-the-hospital-and-message-about-covid-19-has-sparked-another-blue-check-resistance-meltdown/

President Trump tweeted this afternoon about when he will be leaving Walter Reed Medical Center and heading back to the White House to finish his quarantine:

I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

For many, that was good to hear:

Thanks be to God for this wonderful news that @realDonaldTrump is being released from the hospital! — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 5, 2020

OH HELL YES https://t.co/Y561dxTekh — Nick Searcy,INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) October 5, 2020

That’s wonderful news! We love you, Mr President! — LORI HENDRY (@Lrihendry) October 5, 2020

Beast Mode Activated — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) October 5, 2020

But you just knew what would happen as far as others are concerned:

Markets rally, mainstream media hardest hit. https://t.co/v9IVGVTOPo — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) October 5, 2020

“Hardest hit” indeed. The blue check Resistance meltdown was fast to develop (of course). Here’s just a sampling:

This insanely reckless public health messaging is exactly what Trump’s Fox News propagandists have been pushing for, just breathtakingly irresponsible stuff. https://t.co/hHg7rdgznL https://t.co/1z6UWBT88v — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) October 5, 2020

This is an insult to the friends and family of 210k people who have died and the 7.5 million people infected. There is no bottom. https://t.co/Bo0csn8BNr — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) October 5, 2020

you are a menace to everyone around you — Jennifer ‘Vote Early’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 5, 2020

More people will die because of this tweet. https://t.co/2G8mk7a4zv — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) October 5, 2020

You mean don’t be afraid of Covid if you have a team of private doctors, ever drug trial at your disposal, and every other resource imaginable. Guessing the millions of Americans who’s healthcare you’re undermining should be afraid. And the 210,000 who’ve died. — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) October 5, 2020

There is so much wrong with this. Do we know that @realDonaldTrump is clinically stable & won’t endanger his own health if he leaves? Will he abide by isolation guidelines & not further endanger others? We SHOULD be afraid of #covid19. It has killed 209,000 Americans https://t.co/6dasTxirbx — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) October 5, 2020

210,000 dead and counting and the president’s message is “Don’t be afraid of Covid” https://t.co/GCDKPdUZkM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 5, 2020

Immediately seeks to downplay the threat and the severity of the illness. https://t.co/JMXCK7JhVe — David Nakamura (@DavidNakamura) October 5, 2020

This is the sickest, most reckless, most disrespectful and irresponsible tweet — not to mention a lie on several levels — he has ever sent, I believe. And that’s saying a lot https://t.co/0xCCXwIqso — Michelangelo Signorile, subscribe to my newsletter (@MSignorile) October 5, 2020

This is precisely the opposite of the message a responsible human being would deliver in these circumstances. It diminishes a risk that is likely to claim another 160K lives in the next three months. It shows he’s learned nothing. Infectious or not, he’s a menace. https://t.co/fTLWve01rZ — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) October 5, 2020

Glad you’re feeling better. But this is your message for the relatives of 209,928 Americans killed by the pandemic *and* for those thousands of Americans who each week are still losing their lives to COVID-19? Man, this is some sick stuff. https://t.co/JJsLElF8Xi — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) October 5, 2020

“Don’t be afraid” of the thing that put me on supplemental oxygen and multiple experimental drugs. https://t.co/op1s0PaUL9 — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) October 5, 2020

What could be part of the reason for the additional rage? Mollie Hemingway will close this out:

Big Media and other Biden campaign operatives need you to believe that COVID is a certain death sentence, which is why they downplay facts on actual fatality rates, etc. They are *livid* that Trump is once again demonstrating how fake their narratives are. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 5, 2020

And that couldn’t be more obvious.

