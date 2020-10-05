https://hannity.com/media-room/update-white-house-optimistic-trump-will-leave-medical-center-early-as-monday-afternoon/

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows confirmed Monday that the administration is “optimistic” President Trump will leave Walter Reed Medical Center as early as this afternoon after being treated for CoVID-19.

“Spoke to the president this morning,” Meadows said. “He continued to improve overnight and is ready to get back to a normal working schedule.” He added that the president “will meet with his doctors and nurses this morning to make further assessments of his progress.”

“We are still optimistic that he will be able to return to the White House later today, with his medical professionals making that determination later today,” he added.

“His treatment has been remarkable,” Meadows said. “His strength has been incredible.”

“If you look at the therapeutics which I’m taking right now some of them and others that are coming out soon that are looking like, frankly they’re miracles,” Trump said in a video posted to his Twitter Saturday night.

“I don’t know the next period of a few days, I guess — that’s the real test so we’ll be seeing what happened over those next couple of days,” he added.

