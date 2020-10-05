https://hannity.com/media-room/victim-blaming-gop-rep-demands-pelosi-apologize-after-saying-trump-invited-covid-into-white-house/

Republican Congressman Jim Banks demanded a full-throated apology from Speaker Nancy Pelosi this week after the top Democrat suggested President Trump “invited” the Coronavirus into the White House with his “brazen” behavior.

“We all received that news with great sadness. I always pray for the president and his family that they’re safe,” she said during an appearance on MSNBC on Friday.

“This is tragic. It’s very sad. But it also is something that, again, going into crowds, unmasked, and all the rest, was sort of a brazen invitation for something like this to happen,” she added.

“On Friday, after learning that the President of the United States tested positive for COVID-19, you responded: ‘This is tragic, this is very sad, but it is something that going into crowds, unmasked, and all the rest, was sort of a brazen invitation for this to happen,’” Banks wrote.

“The insinuation that anyone would deserve to contract COVID-19 is offensive and shameful, and it’s especially insensitive to every single American whose family member or friend has perished because of this illness. That’s why we are writing to request you apologize to all those who have been directly affected by this devastating virus,” he added.

“On behalf of those millions of Americans who have contracted this virus, I formally request an apology for insinuating that those suffering from this illness are somehow at fault for their pain. I also request that you not resort to victim-blaming during this difficult time in American history,” he added.

