In the Antifa Shangri-La of Portland, Oregon, a crowd of protesters tried having their way with a lone police officer Friday night — but he was having none of it.

What happened?

The officer had pulled over two vehicles — a white van and a blue sedan — blocking traffic near the intersection of Northeast 47th Avenue and Northeast Couch Street, police told the Oregonian.

Video shows protesters converging upon the scene and the white van escaping and speeding off, after which protesters cheered and applauded.

The lone, completely outnumbered officer then found himself facing down a crowd of protesters who inched their way toward him as he stood next to the blue sedan.

“Back up!” he hollered repeatedly to the group of about seven as they yelled back at him.

Presumably sensing the moment was right, the driver of the blue sedan took off as well — followed by more cheers and applause from the protesters.

But the cop wasn’t about to slink off in defeat. He got on his motorcycle and prepared to pursue the driver.

Oh, but the protesters didn’t like that very much — and a couple of them stood in his way.

The officer, however, wasn’t deterred. He easily moved past one protester armed with a shield who tried to prevent his passage.

But then another protester a few feet away positioned herself directly in front of his motorcycle — her legs literally straddling the path of his front wheel.

Think the cop froze in the face of this righteous indignation? Nah.

He kept right on going, pushing the protester with his motorcycle up the road until she tumbled to the street, after which he sped away.

But right on cue, the cop blocker’s comrades flipped out like the officer had invaded the protester’s personal space or something, and in another familiar sight they chased after the officer on foot while unleashing enraged howls.

The clip in question is the second video in the below tweet. Content warning: Language:

What happened afterward?

Portland police said in their early Saturday statement that the woman jumped on the officer’s motorcycle, the Oregonian reported. But the paper noted that independent photojournalist Sean Bascom — who posted the video of the incident — said “no one ‘jumped on the motorcycle.’ The protesters planted their feet in front of it and were driven into.”

Bascom added to the Oregonian that police were citing drivers who had been protecting demonstrators from “vehicular attacks” and believed that the officer could have avoided pushing the protester with the motorcycle by driving elsewhere “or simply not accelerat[ing] at all and call[ing] in other patrol vehicles like they did when the white van took off moments earlier.”

More from the paper:

Live videos from the scene showed officers approach the crowd to check if the person needed medical attention. An argument ensued, and at least one person was detained during the encounter. Police said Saturday afternoon that the protester struck by the motorcycle was eventually taken to the hospital and later booked on charges of rioting, interfering with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct. Police did not provide an update on the person’s medical status. Police said they were booked into jail later than initially planned because someone had slashed the police vehicles’ tires in the hospital parking lot.

Jim Middaugh, a spokesman for Mayor Ted Wheeler, told the Oregonian he didn’t know if any investigation had been launched into the incident and couldn’t comment about the police bureau’s account.

“It’s troubling whenever police officers and protesters end up in an interaction that results in conflict, and that clearly happened last night,” Middaugh told the paper. “It requires a thorough investigation of the police officer’s actions and tactics involved in the traffic stop. At the same time, I think it’s important for all protesters to remember that in any circumstance, it’s not a good idea to surround an officer who is alone or to try and impede an officer who is attempting to carry out his or her duties.”

