The Oregon Women For Trump organization attempted to hold a pro-Trump event on Sunday, October 4th, only to be interrupted by a knife wielding maniac who was threatening them.

The perp was identified as Clayton John Callahan.

Callahan, as it turns out, is the communications director for the Democratic Party Of Washington County, which a suburban county just west of Portland.

OWFT had a Trump Convoy today in Portland. We were approached and threatened by a knife weilding democrat leader from Washington Co. Democrat party! @MrAndyNgo @TuckerCarlson @realDonaldTrump @PatriotPrayerUS pic.twitter.com/ZysOBPL8S6 — Oregon Women for Trump 2020 (@RealOWFT) October 5, 2020

The altercation was captured on video. Callahan was booked into jail on Unlawful Use Of A Weapon charges.

Here’s a still frame from the video that shows the knife in his hand as he confronts Trump supporters:

Joey Gibson, of Patriot Prayer, breaks down the incident and gives us some of the backstory on our new friend:

Callahan has done blog posts for the Washington County democrats, specifically encouraging military veteran involvement.

Victoria Taft, of PJ Media, sums it up:

Pulling a knife on people because you hate their political beliefs is a hate crime.

When the knife-wielder is the Comms Director for @WashCoDems as part of the @ORDems, Clayton John Callahan, it should be a cause for firing, prosecution & prison@RealOWFT @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/TlXs1mob1j — Victoria Taft (Parler & FB and 5VTaftShow-Insta) (@VictoriaTaft) October 5, 2020

The Washington County, Oregon Democrat Party Communications Director, Clayton John Callahan, was arrested SUNDAY when… Posted by Victoria Taft on Monday, October 5, 2020

Callahan is evidently an author and video game designer, who claims he served in both the Navy and Army and did two tours in Iraq.

